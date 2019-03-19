Dutch police question 3 suspects over tram attack

Special police forces inspect a tram at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on Monday where a shooting spree took place. A gunman opened fire on the tram, killing at least three people. Photo: AFP

Dutch police on Tuesday questioned the Turkish-born suspect in a deadly shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht and two other people arrested in connection with the rampage.Gokmen Tanis, 37, was arrested after a massive eight-hour manhunt on Monday following the shooting in which three people were killed and five others injured.The motive remains unknown, with Dutch officials saying they are still investigating a possible terrorist link but cannot exclude that it may have been a family dispute.Utrecht police said late on Monday that they had arrested two other men in connection with the attack but gave no further details about them."As for the three suspects detained in connection with the shooting incident in 24 Oktoberplein, Utrecht, these three people are still being held and are still suspicious," Utrecht police said on Twitter on Tuesday.The police statement came after the mayor of Utrecht told Dutch radio that the two other men had been freed.Mourners began to lay flowers on Tuesday at the site of the attack near the 24 Oktoberplein square in memory of the victims, who have not yet been formally identified.Flags were flying half-mast on many buildings around the country.Public transport was running again after forensic police finished their investigations at the scene and removed the tram on which the shooting erupted.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was chairing a cabinet meeting on the attack, which has raised security fears a day before provincial elections in the Netherlands.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country's intelligence agency was "looking into the matter" and raised the possibility that it was a family dispute."Some say it is a family matter, some say it is a terror attack ... Our intelligence agency is looking into the matter. I haven't talked to our intelligence chief yet," Erdogan said.Dutch media have reported that the suspect had a long criminal background and was only released from jail two weeks ago on a number of charges.