Trump names veteran lawyer ambassador to Mexico

US President Donald Trump has nominated a veteran Washington lawyer as his first ambassador to Mexico, the White House Press Office said on Monday.



Christopher Landau, who had been rumored for a job since the start of the Trump administration, served as a clerk to two conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices before becoming a prominent lawyer focused on appeals.



He has no diplomatic experience but studied Latin America at Harvard and speaks Spanish. His father, George Landau, was a longtime US policymaker in Latin America who served as ambassador to Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela.



Trump announced Landau, who requires confirmation by the Senate, in a statement released late Monday. Numerous key diplomatic posts remain empty more than two years into Trump's tenure.



The United States has been without an ambassador in Mexico City since May, when Roberta Jacobson, who was named by Barack Obama, resigned.



She had initially decided to stay on after Trump's election to ensure continuity but complained of chaotic decision-making.



In an interview with National Public Radio after she quit, Jacobson called Trump's hard line on immigration "unAmerican" and warned it could reduce US standing in the region.



Trump rose to power on an anti-immigration platform, calling some Mexican immigrants rapists and demanding construction of a border wall paid for by Mexico.



Trump triggered a shutdown of the government and issued his first veto to seek building the wall, with his administration tacitly acknowledging Mexico will not pay for it.





