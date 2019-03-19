Brexit in crisis as PM May plots a course around speaker’s obstruction

Source:AFP Published: 2019/3/19 22:52:08





After two and a half years of negotiations with the EU, Brexit remains uncertain - with options including a long postponement, exiting with May's deal, an economically disruptive exit without a deal or even another EU membership referendum.



Speaker John Bercow blindsided May's office on Monday by ruling the government could not put the same Brexit deal to another vote in parliament unless it was substantially different to those defeated on January 15 and March 12.



Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the ruling meant a vote this week on May's deal was more unlikely but said ministers were studying a way out of the impasse and indicated the government still planned a third vote on May's deal.



"This is a moment of crisis for our country," Barclay said. "The ruling from the speaker has raised the bar and I think that makes it more unlikely the vote will be this week."



"We always said that in terms of bringing a vote back for a third time we would need to see a shift from parliamentarians in terms of the support - I think that still is the case."



May is due at an EU summit in Brussels Thursday at which she will ask for a delay to Brexit as the British government tries to come up with a way to leave the European Union after 46 years.





