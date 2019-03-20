China to speed up application of methanol-fueled vehicles

Chinese authorities issued a guideline on Tuesday to speed up the construction of the manufacturing system and market application of methanol-fueled vehicles.Relevant automobile and vehicle component producers are encouraged to improve their manufacturing system through technology upgrading, according to the guideline released jointly by authorities including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the National Development and Reform Commission The document said the country will accelerate constructing the standard system of methanol-fueled vehicles and support industrial organizations and associations in formulating the international standards for the vehicles, dynamical systems and identification marks and signs.China will also support the wide application of the M100 methanol-fueled cars in the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Guizhou, and Gansu, where fuel resources are abundant and methanol-fueled car programs have previously been piloted, according to the file.China's methanol output totaled 43.14 million tonnes in the January- November period last year, MIIT data showed.