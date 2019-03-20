Bulgarians divided on NATO but against leaving it: political analyst

Bulgarians who believe in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are almost as many as those who do not believe in it, but the society rejects leaving the alliance, a political analyst said here on Tuesday.



During a discussion on the 15th anniversary of Bulgaria's accession to NATO, Parvan Simeonov, a political analyst with Gallup International, said the last survey of Gallup International showed that 38 percent of Bulgarians believed in NATO while 41 percent did not.



Meanwhile, when Gallup International asked Bulgarians last summer whether their country should leave NATO, 45 percent rejected the idea, and 26 percent responded positively, Simeonov said.



"The nuances of public opinion on NATO are obvious. NATO is not perceived unambiguously," he said.



However, there was no drama, and "when it comes to radical decisions, society rejects them," Simeonov said.

