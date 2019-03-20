China's top political advisor meets Lao delegation

Chinese top political advisor Wang Yang held talks in Beijing Tuesday with a Lao delegation led by Xaysomphone Phomvihane, president of the Lao Front for National Construction.



Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top advisory body, said that in recent years, top leaders of the two ruling parties in China and Laos made several exchanges of visits, and reached consensus on building a China-Laos community of shared future, and pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral relations in the new era.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Laos comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and therefore the bilateral relationship has ushered in an important stage of building on past achievements and seeking further progress, said Wang.



Wang said the CPPCC is willing to work with the Lao Front for National Construction to deepen the exchange of experience in participation in and deliberation of state affairs, and advance mutual learning, to consolidate the public support for the development of bilateral ties.



Xaysomphone expressed willingness to maintain efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC and promote the development of relations between Laos and China.



After the talks, they jointly attended the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between the two sides.

