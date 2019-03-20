Pompeo eyes discussions about regional alliance, countering Iran in trip

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said recently that he would discuss the Middle East Strategic Alliance, energy and the "threat" of Iran during his upcoming trip to the region.



Pompeo's March 19-23 visit includes stops in Beirut, Jerusalem, and Kuwait City. According to a transcript provided by the State Department on Tuesday showing his briefing with media traveling with him on Monday, Pompeo said there are "multiple missions" during his three-stop tour.



Speaking of his agenda in Kuwait, Pompeo said he will "go back and make sure that we reconnect with them, talk to them about what we're doing with the Middle East Strategic Alliance, some energy issues, and also of course talk about things we talk about with all the states in the Gulf region: the threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran."



As for Jerusalem, he said he will discuss Syria with Israeli officials and visit the new US embassy there.



"We'll also talk about issues and how we're jointly going to work against the terror threats they face with Hamas, and Hizballah, and Iran of course as well," he added.



In Lebanon, Pompeo said he will spend plenty of time talking with the government about "how we can help them disconnect from the threat that Iran and Hizballah present to them."



The State Department said on March 15 that Pompeo will also participate in a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli, Cypriot, and Greek leaders to discuss key energy and security issues facing the Eastern Mediterranean region.



In Kuwait City, he is expected to lead the US delegation to attend the third US-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue, focusing on such cooperation issues as defense, counterterrorism, cyber-security, strengthening trade and investment ties, and education.

