Underground transportation hub to start construction in Beijing's sub-center

A 1.3 million-square-meter underground transportation hub project is expected to start construction in Beijing's Tongzhou District this year.



The overall construction plan has been formulated. Upon completion, it will be one of the largest underground transportation hubs in China, Miao Ziyi, general manager of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei intercity railway investment Co. Ltd., said Tuesday.



The hub, an important juncture linking downtown Beijing and its sub-center, is located in Tongzhou's Yangtuo Village. In the future, railways, including Beijing-Harbin Railway and some Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei intercity railways currently under construction, and several subway lines, will be connected to the transportation hub. There will also be a few bus routes on the ground to transport passengers.



According to the plan, the land above the hub will be used for building a large business district, which will contribute to the construction and operation of the city's rail transit with its revenue.

