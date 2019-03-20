Foreign cargo ship sinks at Iranian port, all survive

A foreign cargo ship sank in the waters off Iran's Shahid Rajaee port on Tuesday with all 14 aboard surviving, Tasnim news agency reported.



Hadi Haqshenas, deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, told Tasnim that lack of coordination between the ship's officer and the contractor tasked with unloading the vessel caused the container ship to sink at the port.



The container ship, sailing under the flag of Comoro Islands, is about 25 meters high, he said, adding that while the vessel hit the bottom of the sea, its upper part was above the water.



The ship had 14 crew members, mostly from India, the Iranian official said, adding that only one of those on board injured a foot.

