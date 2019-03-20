1st meeting of CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism held in Beijing

Representatives from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and nine parties of Pakistan including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz met in Beijing Tuesday for the first meeting of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism.
The meeting, focusing on the theme of "towards steady and sustainable development of the CPEC: mission and responsibility of political parties," also attracted representatives from think tanks, the business community, media and non-governmental organizations from the two countries.
Hailing the China-Pakistan All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism is an innovation to intensify China-Pakistan party-to-party relations, as well as a new exchange platform to strengthen China-Pakistan cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and foreign minister of Pakistan, as well as other representatives from Pakistan's political parties, spoke highly of the corridor in promoting the economic and social development of Pakistan and expressed a willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with the Chinese side.
The meeting also approved the Beijing Declaration to support the Belt and Road Initiative and further promote the building of the CPEC.