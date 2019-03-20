Israeli chip exports to China jump 80 pct to 2.6 bln USD in 2018: report

Israel's computer chip exports to China jumped 80 percent in 2018 to 2.6 billion US dollars, the Israel Export Institute (IEI) said Tuesday.



According to IEI's annual developments and trends report, the exceptional increase in chip exports was the main reason of a 50-percent jump in Israeli exports to China in 2018 to 4.7 billion dollars.



Electronic components, Israel's main exports to China, took up 56 percent of Israel's total exports to China in 2018, the report said.



According to the report, Israel's exports of goods to China are more than its total exports to Germany, the Netherlands or Turkey, which are among Israel's five largest export destinations.



In the industrial measurement and control equipment sector, which mainly includes equipment for the electronics industry, Israeli exports to China rose by 64 percent in 2018 to 450 million dollars.

