China grants Morocco 14.9 mln USD to finance public projects

China on Tuesday signed an agreement with Morocco to provide 100 million yuan (about 14.9 million US dollars) to finance public projects in the north African kingdom.



This deal was inked by Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun and Chinese Ambassador to Morocco Li Li.



Benchaaboun thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support for Morocco's economic and social development, while expressing his satisfaction with the quality of the projects undertaken in Morocco with the financial support of China.



He also commended the excellent China-Morocco relationship in various areas, highlighting the remarkable increase in Chinese investment in Morocco and the growing number of Chinese tourists visiting the kingdom since the implementation of the visa exemption policy.



For his part, the Chinese ambassador said that this financial contribution by China will help create important projects in Morocco covering several key sectors such as information and communications technology, and education.



Li also reiterated China's readiness to further cement the strategic partnership between China and Morocco.

