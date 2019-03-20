Xi congratulates China Law Society congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party of China and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning attend the opening ceremony of the eighth congress of the China Law Society and extend their congratulations to the congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party of China (CPC) and state leaders, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning, Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the eighth congress of the China Law Society and extended their congratulations to the congress.Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made a speech at the ceremony.Since the 18th CPC National Congress, historical achievements have been made in building rule of law in China, and socialist rule of law has steadily opened new horizons, Guo said.Guo called on law professionals to be committed to socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, building a socialist country based on the rule of law, developing Chinese socialist rule of law theory, and cultivating legal talent with integrity and ability.The congress will summarize the society's work over the past five years, plan its work in the coming five years and elect a new leadership.