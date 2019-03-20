Chinese top legislator calls for closer ties with Laos

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with Xaysomphone Phomvihane, president of the Lao Front for National Construction, in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with Xaysomphone Phomvihane, president of the Lao Front for National Construction, in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)