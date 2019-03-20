Bus crash in U.S. kills two

A bus overturned in the U.S. state of Virginia Tuesday morning, killing two people and injuring several others, according to local officials.



The charter bus carrying 57 people, including the driver, ran off the side of an exit ramp of interstate highway 95 in Prince George County, south of Richmond, Virginia State Police said, adding one person died at the scene while another died at a nearby hospital.



VCU Medical Center Critical Care Center said it is treating 12 patients, including children.



The bus is operated by Tao's Travel Inc, and was heading for New York from Florida, police said.



Heavy fog was believed to be a factor contributing to the accident, Prince George County Police said.

