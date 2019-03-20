Trump to receive Caribbean leaders: White House

US President Donald Trump will meet with several leaders of the Caribbean region on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the state of Florida, the White House said on Tuesday.



In a statement, the White House listed "leaders of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia."



"Trump's meeting with the Caribbean leaders will reaffirm our strong friendship with and commitment to these countries, and signal the importance of the Caribbean to the hemisphere," the statement read.



It added that Trump will discuss his vision for the diverse US relationships in the Caribbean and the potential opportunities for energy investment, as well as security cooperation.

