Photovoltaic power plants built in Hengdong as measure of poverty alleviation

Aerial photo shows workers patroling among the solar photovoltaic panels in Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Two photovoltaic power plants were established in the county as a measure of poverty alleviation. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows workers patroling on a raft among the solar photovoltaic panels in Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Two photovoltaic power plants were established in the county as a measure of poverty alleviation. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photos taken on march 19, 2019 shows solar photovoltaic panels in Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Two photovoltaic power plants were established in the county as a measure of poverty alleviation. (Photo:Xinhua)

Workers patrol to check the solar photovoltaic panels in Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Two photovoltaic power plants were established in the county as a measure of poverty alleviation. (Photo:Xinhua)