St. Patrick's Day Hot Air Balloon Rallye held in New Mexico, U.S.

Colorful balloons are seen during the St. Patrick's Day Hot Air Balloon Rallye in Belen, New Mexico, the United States, on March 17, 2019. About 40 balloons participated in the annual event. The rallye is the second biggest balloon festival in New Mexico, a state known for its balloon events. (Photo:Xinhua)

Balloonists prepare a balloon for the St. Patrick's Day Hot Air Balloon Rallye in Belen, New Mexico, the United States, on March 17, 2019. About 40 balloons participated in the annual event. The rallye is the second biggest balloon festival in New Mexico, a state known for its balloon events. (Photo:Xinhua)

A hot air balloon is about to set off during the St. Patrick's Day Hot Air Balloon Rallye in Belen, New Mexico, the United States, on March 17, 2019. About 40 balloons participated in the annual event. The rallye is the second biggest balloon festival in New Mexico, a state known for its balloon events. (Photo:Xinhua)

A balloonist prepares a balloon for the St. Patrick's Day Hot Air Balloon Rallye in Belen, New Mexico, the United States, on March 17, 2019. About 40 balloons participated in the annual event. The rallye is the second biggest balloon festival in New Mexico, a state known for its balloon events. (Photo:Xinhua)