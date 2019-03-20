Former SCO secretary general presents new book in Kyrgyzstan

A presentation of the book "China, Eurasia and SCO" by former Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Muratbek Imanaliev was held here Tuesday.
The book introduced history, modernity, and the cooperation potential between Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as the construction of the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) in Eurasia and the SCO in the new geopolitical conditions.
Speaking at the event at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said Imanaliev had done a lot to promote Kyrgyzstan-China relations and to the development of the SCO.
"In his book, the author analyzes the perspectives and patterns of the relations between China and the countries of Central Asia. He sincerely shared with readers his understanding of the BRI and the role of the SCO," said Du. "Without a doubt, the book will help readers better understand and learn about China, the SCO, and the Chinese-Kyrgyz relations."
She stressed the importance of the fact that the presentation of the book took place on the eve of important events both in bilateral relations and in the framework of the SCO.
"In April this year, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will visit China to participate in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and the SCO Summit will be held in Bishkek in June," Du said.
She noted that the BRI has become one of the most popular projects of international cooperation which is useful for relevant countries and peoples.
"Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to support this initiative," said Du. "China is ready to strengthen cooperation in the economic, social and cultural fields for the benefit of the Chinese and Kyrgyz peoples."