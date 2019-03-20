2 killed, 28 rescued in India building collapse

Rescuers work at the site where an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad, Karnataka state, India, March 19, 2019. Two persons have been killed and 28 others rescued and hospitalized after an under-construction building collapsed Tuesday in southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, according to the latest information from police. (Xinhua)

People gather at the site where an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad, Karnataka state, India, March 19, 2019. Two persons have been killed and 28 others rescued and hospitalized after an under-construction building collapsed Tuesday in southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, according to the latest information from police. (Xinhua)

Two persons have been killed and 28 others rescued and hospitalized after an under-construction building collapsed Tuesday in southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, according to the latest information from police.The building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar of Dharwad district, about 433 km northwest of Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka.Following the collapse, authorities rushed medical teams, disaster response force personnel and police to carry out rescue work.A police official in Dharwad had earlier said, "One person was killed in the incident and around 50 persons are feared trapped under the debris."Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the building collapse and directed senior officials to oversee rescue work."The rescue operation is on and five people have been extricated so far from the debris. I have instructed the concerned officials to be on location," Kumaraswamy in a statement said."Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary (CS) to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," Kumaraswamy said.Locals said hundreds of people have assembled at the spot.