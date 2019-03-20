Southwest China county police regret using childhood photos in 'wanted' poster

Police in a Southwest China county apologized on Wednesday after they used the childhood photos of criminal suspects in their wanted posters.The posters posted on Tuesday feature suspects over the age of 17, but several young and chubby faces caught netizens' attention. The suspects' baby pictures look nothing like their current appearance, and many netizens wondered how photos will aid in their capture.

A screenshot of the childhood photo of the wanted suspect

Several of the photos are of young boys with a description of their current age. A 51-year-old suspect's poster included a black-and-white photo that appears to have been taken when he was a teenager.Police in Zhenxiong county, Yunnan Province apologized on its official WeChat account for using the childhood photos of the wanted criminal suspects, saying they did not have more current pictures of the men. The photographs have since been deleted.They didn't explain how they obtained the photos of the fugitive suspects of their much younger selves.Many netizens laughed and mocked the police for their unusual tactic in trying to track down fugitives. "This is stupid! Couldn't the police find someone to do facial reconstruction of the suspects?" asked a netizen, echoing many comments suggesting internet users think it is inappropriate to put a child's photo on a wanted poster even though these suspects are now adults.Many other netizens, though, wrote that the police did nothing wrong and had no reason to apologize.Global Times