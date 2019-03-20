Uygur people participate in Shaghydi game in China's Xinjiang

A girl participates in Shaghydi game in Daolang scenic spot of Awat County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 12, 2019. Shaghydi is an ethnic sport game of Uygur people. Players push the bearings around to help people swing on ropes. (Photo:Xinhua)

