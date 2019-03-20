Students celebrate Jewish holiday of Purim at school in Modi'in, Israel

Israeli children take part in a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in Modi'in, on March 19, 2019. Purim is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. (Photo:Xinhua)

Israeli teenagers take part in a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in Modi'in, on March 19, 2019. Purim is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. (Photo:Xinhua)

Israeli teenagers take part in a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in Modi'in, on March 19, 2019. Purim is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. (Photo:Xinhua)