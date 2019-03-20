Indian students perform dance to celebrate "Vasantotsav" in Kolkata

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/20 15:00:15

Students wait before performing dance during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students apply coloured powder to each other's faces during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students perform a dance during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students perform a dance during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students perform a dance during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students apply coloured powder to each other's faces during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students apply coloured powder to each other's faces during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Students throw coloured powder during the celebrations of "Vasantotsav", the Festival of Spring, at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, India, March 18, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

