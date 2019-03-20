In pics: Thulatha Market in city of Abha, Saudi Arabia

Local honey traders greet visitors at the entrance of the Thulatha Market in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, on March 19, 2019. Thulatha, a famous traditional market in the city of Abha, sells fresh produce and local handicrafts, such as honey, dates, gold and silver Bedouin jewelry, women's embroidered dresses, and locally-made daggers. The Thulatha Market used to only operate on Tuesdays, and now is open seven days a week, attracting lots of shoppers and visitors. (Photo:Xinhua)

A dagger maker and trader is seen in the Thulatha Market in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, on March 19, 2019. Thulatha, a famous traditional market in the city of Abha, sells fresh produce and local handicrafts, such as honey, dates, gold and silver Bedouin jewelry, women's embroidered dresses, and locally-made daggers. The Thulatha Market used to only operate on Tuesdays, and now is open seven days a week, attracting lots of shoppers and visitors. (Photo:Xinhua)

A jewelry trader and curio collector is seen at the Thulatha Market in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, on March 19, 2019. Thulatha, a famous traditional market in the city of Abha, sells fresh produce and local handicrafts, such as honey, dates, gold and silver Bedouin jewelry, women's embroidered dresses, and locally-made daggers. The Thulatha Market used to only operate on Tuesdays, and now is open seven days a week, attracting lots of shoppers and visitors. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 19, 2019 shows a view of the Thulatha Market in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia. Thulatha, a famous traditional market in the city of Abha, sells fresh produce and local handicrafts, such as honey, dates, gold and silver Bedouin jewelry, women's embroidered dresses, and locally-made daggers. The Thulatha Market used to only operate on Tuesdays, and now is open seven days a week, attracting lots of shoppers and visitors. (Photo:Xinhua)

A honey trader is seen at the Thulatha Market in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia, on March 19, 2019. Thulatha, a famous traditional market in the city of Abha, sells fresh produce and local handicrafts, such as honey, dates, gold and silver Bedouin jewelry, women's embroidered dresses, and locally-made daggers. The Thulatha Market used to only operate on Tuesdays, and now is open seven days a week, attracting lots of shoppers and visitors. (Photo:Xinhua)