Philippines honoring Kaliwa Dam agreement with China: official

The Philippine government is honoring the agreement with China to build the Kaliwa Dam, a Philippine official said Wednesday after a Japan-based company reportedly submitted an alternate proposal to increase water supply to Metro Manila.

"We respect the deal with China, I haven't actually seen the proposal, but definitely it won't do anything with our arrangement with China. We will continue with that," Mark A. Villar, secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways in the Philippines, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Osaka-based infrastructure firm Global Utility Development Corporation (GUDC) Monday asked the Duterte administration to push forward its proposed construction of a low-level dam along the Kaliwa River, CNN Philippines reported Monday.

The GUDC plan will tap the same resources as under the Chinese plan for the Kaliwa Dam project. In November 2018, China and the Philippines signed a loan agreement for the dam, which will be constructed by the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC). The project is expected to be finished around 2023.

Although GUDC said its lower-level weir could be a safer and cheaper option, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), the government agency in charge of ensuring Metro Manila's water supply, Tuesday insisted that the China-funded Kaliwa Dam is better than the Japanese proposal.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, MWSS administrator Reynaldo Velasco explained that what was needed is an impounding dam like the one proposed by the Chinese side.

"We cannot be sure that during times of crisis we can store water under the Japanese contract," Velasco said. He noted that it is the height of the China-funded dam that will help prevent flooding.

On Monday, the MWSS said that the China-funded plan is a done deal. It said that the country's National Economic and Development Authority has already approved the Kaliwa Dam project.