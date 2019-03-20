Local gov't bond issuance going down in China

In the first two months of the year, bond issuance of local governments totaled 782.1 billion yuan, according to the



By the end of February, outstanding local government debt reached 19.14 trillion yuan, below the official ceiling of 24.08 trillion yuan set for the year.



Chinese authorities have pledged to rigorously control risks in local government bonds and implicit debt while using bond issuance to finance infrastructure projects and improve weak areas.



Last year, local authorities raised a total of 4.17 trillion yuan via bond issuance, down from 4.36 trillion yuan in 2017, MOF data showed.

