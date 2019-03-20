Sandstorms hit southern Xinjiang

Sand and dust storms have hit southern parts of Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, disrupting traffic and farming.
Starting from early Tuesday, strong winds whipped up sand and dust in eastern Hotan, Aksu and Kashgar in southern Xinjiang.
Air in Qiemo County in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture was filled with dust and pedestrians had to wear face masks. On Tuesday, multiple flights at the Qiemo Airport were delayed or canceled.
Eretijan Eni, deputy director of Qiemo County Meteorological Bureau, said it was the first sandstorm to hit the county this year, and it was expected to weaken on Wednesday.
The Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory said this round of sand and dust storms are expected to last until March 22.
Weather authorities put up reminders for the public to reinforce greenhouse facilities and outdoor billboards.