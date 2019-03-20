Detectives hide behind fake wall to nab pro-Trump graffiti artist

President Donald Trump has struggled to convince lawmakers the US needs a wall along its southern border. But in New York, police heeded his advice to catch a pro-Trump graffiti artist by building a wall.



Transit Chief Edward Delatorre told journalists Tuesday that officers put up the fake wall to catch the tagger spraying #LoveTrump in a subway station in the city's Brooklyn borough.



The recurring message emblazoned on beams in the mezzanine of the station had sparked a slew of complaints since January from both passengers and transportation employees at the station, Delatorre told AFP.



Officers plotted with New York's transit authority to put up a plywood wall with a door, which officers hid behind for a plainclothes operation starting on March 12.



Three days later, the vandal took the bait. Police identified him as Jamie Montemarano, 43, and charged him with criminal mischief.



AFP

