Short walks can lower risk of death

A brisk stroll once or twice a week is enough to reduce the risk of dying from heart attack, stroke or cancer, according to a statistical study released Tuesday.



People who walked or gardened 10 minutes to an hour each week had an 18-percent lower risk of death from any cause compared to full-on couch potatoes, researchers reported in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.



Two and a half to five hours weekly of such "moderate physical activity" - broken into segments of no less than 10 minutes - resulted in a 31 percent reduction in risk, they found.



And those who clocked up at least 25 hours almost halved the risk.



Not everyone, however, has that much time to spend on leisure-time exercise, the authors acknowledged.



Pulse-quickening activities such as biking, running and competitive sports "are more time-efficient than moderate intensity activity," they said.



For cardiovascular disease alone, there was no additional benefit to be gained by graduating from five to 25 hours, they noted.



