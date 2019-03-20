HOME >>
ODD
Man detained for faking custody agreement
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/20 17:28:22
Photo: IC
A court in South China's Guangdong Province detained a man 10 days after he tried to win custody of his son by having a friend pose in court as the boy's mother.
The father, surnamed Zhang, and the boy's mother, surnamed Li, broke up soon after their son was born in June, 2017, the Guangzhou Daily reported on Tuesday.
To obtain legal custody of his son, Zhang tricked Li into sending him her ID card.
Zhang then asked a friend to pose as Li and say a custody agreement had been reached.
The court employee didn't question the impostor's identity as she looks similar to Li.
When Li got word of the deceit she immediately informed the court.
Zhang was detained for faking evidence in court.
Guangzhou Daily
Posted in:
ODD NEWS
,CHINA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus