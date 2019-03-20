Needed, shared facility for social services

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The idea of "Wework" and a sharing work space is nothing new. The Chinese variety has spacious rooms, desks, internet access, coffee supplies and bean bags - making it look like Techtemple. Young minds take to it as they say, "It is cheap and affordable" - the first response I received during my visit to Techtemple.This is another top reason why many are signing up to Hong Kong's CoCoon. More than just bringing down exorbitant prices of office space in the city, it also acts as an incubator of ideas - offering them to stakeholders who can assess if the plan can be converted into money. For Hong Kong, where startups find it tough to thrive due to the lack of assistance from the administrative government and being a somewhat finance-dominated economy, this space is enthusiastically welcomed by those with ideas.That sense of community and connectivity, space that is shared and affordable as well as access to facilities due to one membership worldwide is certainly appealing. Dynamic in nature and with a lively way of working and interacting that is most preferred by startups, dreamers and entrepreneurs, it offers a reasonably-priced and flexible way to inch closer to realizing your dream.Turning your idea into a reality is tough but when you surround yourself with that space where you can feel the creative energy flowing - anything is possible.However, I am concerned about the hype built around the idea and the belief that once inside, I am successful or closer to success. The truth is, as much as we need a space that is affordable to get us started, we also need access to investors and funding and furthermore - support, mentoring, timing and fresh innovation.While it is important to provide alternative forms of office space and a connectivity hub to boost innovation, creative thinking and entrepreneurship, it is equally, if not more, vital to find a way to Weeducate, Wecare, Werent, Welive and more. It is hard to find good and affordable facilities for education, child care, elderly care, mental care and physical care. Finding a co-care space would help ease the burden for many. Similarly, starting Wework, Werent and Welive would help provide more cost-effective ways of living and renting in big cities. This would benefit many.Such ideas are already there. I just hope new ideas could help restore balance and ease the challenges that many individuals and families face. This concept should not only be limited to providing an incubator for entrepreneurs with the aim to see their ideas take flight and be sold in billions. It must be used to serve society and the people in it since the pace of life is becoming quicker and resources as well as space are shrinking, not to speak of the costs. I hope new initiatives such as Wefeed, Wegrow, Wegive, Weadopt and more could become widely accepted with their benefits outdoing the challenges.The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn