Loyal dog reluctant to let bride leave

A bridegroom in Central China, who had come to collect his bride from her home on their wedding day, faced a double challenge when the family dog attempted to prevent the bride from leaving.
Chinese wedding-day tradition requires the groom to collect the bride from her family home as friends and relatives form a fun and humorous blockade until the groom forks over lucky red packets stuffed with a bit of cash.
The groom named Longlong, from Baofeng county, Henan Province, is seen in a video posted on Btime.com on Monday wearing a formal black suit, carrying flowers and accompanied by friends .
He is about to knock on the door of his new in-laws' apartment, when he encounters the family's shy six-year-old white dog.
It stubbornly lies across the threshold of the apartment's entrance, seemingly understanding it is about to lose a family member.
"I was so touched" by its loyalty, said one of the wedding witnesses.
The bride's father finally acted as a peacemaker and carries the reluctant dog away.
"My dog came out again and we had to put him in a room and close the door," said the bride.