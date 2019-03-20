New social system aims to bring spirit of trust into society

○ The spirit and idea of credibility is a tradition the Chinese people long for.○ Denouncing the Chinese system from a Western point of view is tantamount to a neo-imperialistic attitude.○ Society will accept the system if it is used for the sake of public security.

Passers-by look at a digital screen which displays pictures and information of a man from the "discredited" blacklist in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province in May 2018. The man's face and name were blurred by the Global Times. Photo: VCG

Meili (pseudonym), an employee from a foreign company in Shenzhen, was furious when she realized that her boyfriend, a married man, would not divorce his wife as he had promised. What was worse, the man refused to give back the money Meili lent him, which he said would be used to open a company.With no other recourse, Meili took the man to court. They reached a settlement and he promised to return the money within one month. However, he failed to make good on this promise too. Three months later, Meili applied to court again to have the settlement enforced.The enforcement was not followed through, and the man still owes Meili 11,615 yuan ($1,730). But there is one thing that gives her a sense of justice - his name is now on the government's list of dishonest debtors, which means that he does not have the right to purchase plane and high-speed train tickets.Currently, the Chinese public is familiar with the credit reference system under the People's Bank of China and the "discredited" blacklist system operated by the Supreme People's Court of China. The former, established in 2006, collects a comprehensive array of credit information on both enterprises and individuals. The latter, which took effect in 2013, blacklists people who fail to carry out judicial obligations and makes this information available to the public. Meili's boyfriend is now subject to the court credit system."I feel that it is working," Meili said.By 2020, these two systems will be combined with the social credit system under a comprehensive nationwide plan launched by the Chinese government. The program will score citizens based on their social behavior.Citizens who honor contracts and display good behavior, such as donating to charities or volunteering for community services, will be rewarded with lower utility bills and other similar benefits, while those with a poor social grade due to bad behavior, such as not paying loans on time, evading tax, selling counterfeit goods, spreading false information, forcibly occupying a seat on a train or even walking a dog without a leash, will have their privileges restricted.The China Credit Research Center under Peking University is tasked with conducting research into credit theory and practice, and providing a decision-making basis for the government in the construction of its social credit system. Du Liqun, deputy director of the center, and her colleagues helped establish the system in 2002.According to Du, the system is expected to be completed by 2020 in four fields - business, individual, politics and jurisdiction.By then, the database, platforms, software and hardware at local and national levels should be in place, and each department should be ready to interact with the others and a reward and punishment mechanism will have been set up. Businesses will be given a unified social credit code and individuals will have an ID-linked code. A credit website will be set up to trace all credit records.The system has already been implemented at the national level. Early this year, an annual report by the National Public Credit Information Center revealed that 17.5 million attempts at buying air tickets and 5.5 million attempts at buying domestic train tickets were blocked in 2018, and 128 citizens were prevented from leaving China due to unpaid taxes.Some parts of China have also started testing the social credit system. At the provincial and city levels, websites have been set up to track the credit scores of enterprises and individuals.The government of Yichun in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province started experimenting with the system as early as 2008. Yichun is one of the most active cities in the country in implementing the system. It has held conferences with the Credit Research Center led by Du to explore the best approaches, and is expected to have a complete set of rules and practices in place by 2020.Chu Lidong, deputy director of the Yichun Administration for Industry and Commerce tasked with operating the system, told the Global Times that the city began with the sectors that matter most to people's daily lives, such as transportation, education, medical care and employment. The work includes clarifying the rules for defining and publishing the credit red list and black list and improving the reward and punishment mechanism.The main objective of the system is to bridge the trust gap in society. When the plan was first unveiled in 2014, a detailed document said that "trust-keeping is insufficiently rewarded and the costs of breaking trust tend to be low.""The term 'credit system' has become popular only in recent years, but the concept of credibility is one the Chinese people have long sought. The goals of our work and the citizens are the same," Chu of the Yichun Administration for Industry and Commerce told the Global Times.According to Du, the establishment of the China Credit Research Center means that the country had already attached importance to the issue of trust at the beginning of the 21st century. This was not very long after China adopted the market economy and systems governing the marketplace were not yet mature.In the years that followed, Chinese consumers' confidence in companies continued to be eroded due to food-safety scandals such as the milk powder tragedy, and trust between people had fallen so low that no one even dared help an elderly person who had fallen in the road.Du noted that Wenzhou is another city keen to implement the social credit system, and contacted her center for advice early on. In the 1990s, Made-in-China shoes brought Wenzhou fame and wealth, but the city soon became infamous for fake goods and a lack of business order."Wenzhou authorities hoped to improve their business environment and attract investment, so they needed such a credit system," Du told the Global Times.Du said that through the system, the country hopes to reinforce the public's awareness of what socially accepted "good" and "bad" behavior is. Moreover, it is an incremental process for establishing the rule of law."The root cause for the lack of trust in our society is that the laws are lagging behind the country's development. China must have a credit supervision body and must have a credit law," Du said. "When law plays its proper role, the government will naturally step back."Soon after plans to put in place the social credit system were unveiled, it triggered controversy and debate in Western media, which said that due to the so-called China's authoritarian nature, the system will enforce Orwellian methods of supervision and create a dystopian society.Hartmut Marhold, a senior research associate at the Centre International de Formation Européenne, a private institute of higher education and research, noted that the diverging views on the system are a result of the different concepts of individual versus collective rules of behavior."In the West, individual liberty or freedom has the utmost value, and any supervision is discredited from scratch as an attempt of whomsoever to interfere with the sacred space of individuals," Marhold told the Global Times.But denouncing the Chinese system from a Western point of view would be a neo-imperialistic attitude, Marhold said, and the Chinese should have their own way of implementing their values.The debate over China's social credit system is also centered on access to user data and the use of technology. Previously, there had been reports of police in Shenzhen using surveillance technology and special glasses featuring facial recognition technology to identify jaywalkers.Facial recognition tech is seen as a method of surveillance, and is also being used in the US and the UK. British police justify its controversial use, saying, "The public would expect the police to consider all new technologies that could make them safer."The use of technologies as a tool for collecting data carries with it many risks as well as questions about how the technology will be used, some analysts noted.Luo Yumeng, a PhD candidate at the Department of Communication at the State University of New York at Albany, whose research is focused on digital government, believes that government accountability and transparency are vital to implementing the social credit system."If technology is used for the sake of public security, there is no problem. But if it is used as a surveillance tool, people would not like it. The social credit system can prevent a lot of bad behavior from happening, but it depends on how the rules and regulations will work," Luo said.All in all, the success of a nationwide system largely depends on the extent to which people embrace it. Luo said that the government should promote the system in an intelligent manner by letting the public know what benefits they can get instead of just releasing a dull policy paper.