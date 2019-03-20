New Chinese docu-series retraces the footsteps of foreign documentaries filmed in China in the 1970s

Promotional material for Chung Kuo to China Photo: Courtesy of Wang Pengyu





The first thing any Italian who wants to understand China does is go seek out reputed Italian film director Michelangelo Antonioni's 1972 documentary Chung Kuo, Cina, says Italian journalist Gabriele Battaglia, also known as Lao Gao, in a voice-over at the beginning of a new Chinese docu-series about the film.Banned in China during the 1970s before Beijing implemented its reform and opening-up policy, Antonioni's movie was denounced as "an anti-China film." The director was devastated by this, according to his wife, Enrica Antonioni, who went to China to shoot the film.Chung Kuo, Cina was not publicly shown in the country until 2004, when it was screened at the Beijing Film Academy.The new docu-series, Chung Kuo to China, looks to retrace the steps from the original film and others like it and look at the changes that have since taken place in China.Filmed at the same locations and following the same stories as Antonioni's film, the first episode of the five-episode series, Seeking Chung Kuo, was previewed at the Embassy of Italy in Beijing on Tuesday.Similar to the first episode, the following four are also based on several documentaries by foreign directors filmed in China during the 1970s. They examine the changes and development of the country over the past two decades through the eyes of ordinary people in China."These famous directors who came to China in the 1970s to shoot the documentaries all came from developed countries - Italy, Japan, France and the US. It was not that common for foreigners to visit China back then. To some extent, their work shaped how the world viewed China," Zhu Yun, showrunner of the new documentary series, told the Global Times."The works in the 1970s by the foreign directors are like pieces of evidence that record the lives of ordinary Chinese back then. Through the new documentary series, we want to show the world the lives of these same people more than 40 years later to show how China has changed… We want to continue the stories told by these masters and we want to know: 'Has life been getting better for these people?'" she further noted.Looking to establish a bridge between China and the world, Antonioni was invited to China in 1972 by the Chinese government to shoot the documentary about the country, shortly after Italy and China established diplomatic relations.Antonioni filmed in China for about five weeks. In his three-and-a-half hour documentary, he visits Beijing, Shanghai and various towns and cities along the Yangtze River.The documentary primarily focuses on the lives of working class people. However, since it was deemed as not showing the country's best side, it was defined as "anti-China."However, in 2004 the film was screened before an audience of 800 at the Beijing Film Academy, one of China's top higher education institutions specializing in film production.While Antonioni did not attend the screening, he and his wife sent a letter to express his gratitude to the audience and how happy he was that the film was finally screening in China after such a long wait."He would have gone to the screening ceremony. He loved watching his work with the audience and observing their reactions, especially with young people. Yet he had lost his ability to speak by then, so he didn't attend the ceremony in China," recalls Enrica in the first episode.Although Antonioni never returned to China before he died in 2007, he was able to pass away knowing that Chinese audiences finally were able to appreciate his work.In the new documentary, Battaglia follows Antonioni's path to Beijing, Anyang, Nanjing, Suzhou and Shenzhen, revisiting people who appeared in the old film and asking them the question: "Has your life gotten better?"Liu Weifu, the director of the first episode, said his favorite scene is when Battaglia sits down with Ma Yongxi, who was in his mid-20s when he appeared in the original film.Unlike many people who shied away from the camera in Antonioni's original work, the 70-something Ma immediately welcomed Battaglia by giving him a big two-handed shake."We used to live in a small shabby house built from mud when Antonioni came to shoot his film. Then we moved to a big house in the north. Now we are about to move to a new apartment in a tall building," Ma says.Liu explained that, in his opinion, Antonioni's work was very subjective in the way he recorded the lives of people in China back then. By visiting the same people nowadays and seeing how their lives turned out can more objectively reflect the changes that have taken place in China, such as those experienced by Ma."When I was holding Ma Yongxi's hands, I felt that China is really changing. It was a feeling of warmness as well as trust, " Battaglia says in a voice-over during the scene.