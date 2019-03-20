More funds for protecting cultural heritage of Chinese revolutionary history: official

More funds for cultural relic protection will be earmarked for cultural heritage from revolutionary times and in impoverished areas in China, an official with the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) said on Tuesday.



China has nearly 35,000 sites and monuments and more than 1 million pieces of moveable cultural relics relating to revolutionary history, Gu Yucai, deputy director of SACH, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.



The country has more than 800 revolutionary history museums, Gu added.



The country unveiled its first batch of 15 areas for the protection and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics, according to a notice jointly issued by several departments of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.



The areas, spanning across 645 counties and 110 cities in 20 provincial-level regions, include renowned historical sites such as the Jinggang Mountains, known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution," in East China's Jiangxi Province.



The move comes after a guideline was issued in 2018 to strengthen revolutionary cultural heritage protection.





