Lee out of Malaysian Open in blow to Olympic hopes

Badminton great Lee Chong Wei has pulled out of next month's Malaysian Open, despite being given the all-clear after cancer, throwing his ­Tokyo 2020 Olympics dream into jeopardy.



Lee was advised by doctors against putting "undue stress" on his recovering body, the ­Badminton Association of Malaysia said in a statement late Tuesday, after the 36-year-old traveled to Taiwan at the weekend for a post-treatment checkup.



The triple Olympic silver medalist has been out since July last year when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.



The former world No.1 ­endured a tough treatment program in Taiwan but opted not to retire and resumed training in January.



Lee originally planned to come back at the All England Open earlier this month but then delayed his return to April's Malaysia Open, where he is the defending champion and has won 12 times.



Lee, silver medalist at each of the last three Olympic Games, has dropped to 41st in the world since his illness with two other Malaysians ranked above him.



He will need to begin climbing up the rankings to get a shot at elusive gold as countries are able to send a maximum of two singles players to the Olympics, provided they are both in the world's top 16.





