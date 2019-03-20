French rugby to trial tackle law changes

Amateur rugby clubs in France will trial law changes which include lowering the height of a tackle and banning tackles by two players next season, the French Rugby Federation's (FFR) technical director Didier Retiere said Tuesday.



"We're going to work on lowering the height of the tackle down to the waist and we are aiming to prohibit two-man tackles," Retiere said at a Player Welfare and Law Symposium organized by the FFR and World Rugby in Paris.



"We have been given the green light for amateur competitions with youngsters and adults and we're waiting for the green light to eventually bring the changes into the academy competitions," he added.



Four young rugby players have died since last May in France including Stade Francais teenager Nicolas Chauvin after breaking his neck and ­Aurillac's 21-year-old Louis Fajrowski following a heavy tackle.



In December last year the FFR offered to trial the idea in their amateur competitions.



The proposals are part of eight different law variations which World Rugby plans to trial in competitions across the globe in a four-year cycle after the World Cup which ends on November 2.



World Rugby chief executive officer Brett Gosper said outcomes of the trials could be released in 12 months' time.





