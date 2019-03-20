China lags behind Western countries in terms of EICI

Professor Zhou Hongyu from the Central China Normal University delivers a speech at the launch of China's first Education International Competitiveness Index 2019 in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Changjiang Education Research Institute

China is ranked 20th in the Education International Competitiveness Index (EICI) among 38 countries, which shows a big gap between China and countries with strong education, according to a research report released by Changjiang Education Research Institute on Tuesday."The index shows that China's main competitors in education are the countries from Western Europe and North America," Huang Yan, a professor with the Wuhan Institute of Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday.China's EICI has a big gap with the US, Canada, Singapore and some Western European countries including top-ranked Switzerland, but is close to Japan and South Korea, according to China's first EICI 2019 released by the institute based in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province."Education international competitiveness (EIC), a way to measure the level of a country's education development compared with other countries, is an important factor affecting a country's comprehensive national strength and economic growth trend," Huang said.The EIC originated from the research on national competitiveness and gradually developed into an independent research and evaluation system.The report shows that China's education input index is highly competitive internationally (ranking 13th) but the education scale index is weak, ranking 28th. The reason behind the low ranking on the education scale is because of the lower enrollment rates of China's secondary education and higher education enrollment, ranked 32nd and 31st respectively, while China's basic education enrollment is ranked No.1.The indexes of educational efficiency including student to teacher ratio, teacher recruitment rate and the education output including gender equity ranked 23rd and 26th, which suggests an unbalanced development of education in China.The unbalanced development of education in China partly showed the weak teaching resources in some rural and poor areas"The Chinese government allocated 4.5 billion yuan to benefit 1.27 million rural teachers under the rural teacher support program in 2018," said Ren Youquan, a director with the Department of Teacher Education under the Ministry of Education , at a press conference in February.The EICI study covered 38 countries with the gross domestic product (GDP) of $200 billion in 2108 or above which are also ranked among the top 50 on the Global Competitiveness Index of Global Competitiveness Report between 2017-18, according to Huang.The Chinese government should pay close attention to the latest evaluation criteria for the EIC and continuously improve the level of China's EIC, the report concluded."The index will be compiled annually from 2019 to measure China's education development in accordance with the new trend of EIC," said Huang.