China to establish mixed-ownership energy pipeline firm

A CNPC logo seen in Shanghai File photo: VCG

The Chinese government will establish an oil and natural gas pipeline company in which state capital will hold a controlling interest, with investment by diversified entities, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.This means that private capital will be welcomed to build energy pipelines in China, an important step in the country's mixed-ownership reforms in state-owned enterprises, domestic analysts said.The government announced the decision on the company plan during the seventh meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Overall Reform held on Tuesday, according to the Xinhua report.With establishment of the new company, China is also accelerating efforts to build a natural gas and oil market system that has multiple supply channels, a unified and efficient pipeline system, and ample competition in downstream sales, according to the report.Sun Yang, a natural gas analyst at bulk commodity services provider chem365.net, said that separating energy transport business from the hands of major state-owned oil giants in China, particularly the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Sinopec, is helpful for accelerating the marketization of China's energy industry.The two companies "have too much say in the pricing of oil and natural gas, as they not only supply these products but also are in charge of transportation of those products by building pipeline networks. This situation makes it very hard for downstream customers to bargain with them over prices," Sun said.China has a pipeline network of about 133,100 kilometers, and CNPC runs more than 60 percent of the total, according to statistics in a report released by thepaper.cn.Sun also said there are few connections between the existing pipelines built by those companies, partly as a result of competition between them, but the new pipeline network company will develop a better-organized nationwide pipeline structure that stretches to more provinces.Wu Chenhui, a domestic energy expert, said that the government is pushing mixed-ownership reforms to activate private capital and help private investors integrate into state-owned enterprises.He said that the new pipeline company should absorb a relatively high proportion of private capital to achieve thorough reform.According to thepaper.cn, the new company will likely have 50 percent private capital, citing a report released by the Sinopec Economics & Development Research Institute in December.