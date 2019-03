A freezer vessel was delivered at Zhongshan port in South China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday. The ship was made by Zhongshan-based Guangxin Shipbuilding & Heavy Industry Co, for Netherlands-based company Seatrade. In January, Seatrade took delivery of the fifth 2,250 20-foot equivalent units reefer container vessel from Yang Fan shipyard in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG