Private school claims third grader’s death result of Karma

A private boarding school in Northeast China has been in hot water since Monday after a news report that the school attributed a third grader's death to Karma and the school focused on Chinese ethics and rituals rather than teaching state-prescribed subjects.The student died in December 2018 on his way for treatment from the boarding school in Siping, Jilin Province. County education bureau's investigations suggested that the school delayed medical treatment by applying scrapping therapy and giving him mixed traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) rather than send him to hospital, the Shangyou News reported on Monday.What infuriated netizens most was that the school's legal person Wang Hongqi claimed that he had recited sutras for five days to appease the boy's soul. "His death from leukemia was due to the family's Karma," Shangyou quoted Wang as saying in a recorded phone call with the parents.Yukun Guoxue Experimental School in Siping, Northeast China's Jilin Province was established in 2007 and teaches guoxue, which refers to China's ancient literary and philosophical classics, ancient etiquette and rituals.The school claims on its website that in addition to state-prescribed courses, it offers special courses of classical reading, taiji training and TCM knowledge. Ancient TCM books were found to be used as textbooks at the school.Wang offers guoxue lectures across China and enrolls students by attracting parents who believe in his teaching methods. In one video, Wang said that wives should obey their husbands to accumulate merits for their Karma."Husbands curse and beat you because you'd done that to him in the previous life. You should feel grateful!" Shangyou was quoted Wang as saying in a Tuesday report.Wang also vigorously promotes TCM in his lectures, which can be found on Chinese video websites as well as youtube. The mixed TCM powder given to the boy was widely used at school and there was a compulsory 500-yuan expense for parents, according to Shangyou.When the boy's parents went to the school to pick up their critically ill son, a school doctor showed the couple the boy's blood test results, claiming that he was diagnosed of leukemia and recommended a TCM doctor to the family. But the education bureau's investigations said the doctor was not qualified to treat anybody.Guoxue fever has inspired some Chinese parents to send their children to private schools. Chinese singer Sun Nan also sent his teenage daughter to a guoxue school in North China's Hebei Province, which later turned out to be a training center that has no qualification for state-prescribed education, the Red Star News reported in January.