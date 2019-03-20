Work on key section of Sichuan-Tibet railway to start in June

Two workers are seen on the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Nyingchi City, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

Work is expected to start on a key section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, located in Qamdo, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in June, Abu, the secretary of the Qamdo Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, was quoted as saying in a report by chinanews.com on Tuesday.The completion of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will mark the full opening-up of Tibet, especially its tourism industry. It will facilitate comprehensive exchanges among Tibet and its neighboring provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. More agricultural products can get into other provinces, while modern industries and technologies will flow into Tibet, Abu was quoted saying in the report.The Government Work Report released on March 5 said that China will increase infrastructure investment this year and accelerate the implementation of key projects, including the planned Sichuan-Tibet Railway.The railway has been long regarded as one of the most challenging railway projects in the world. It starts in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, travels through Ya'an and enters Tibet via Qamdo.It will go through Nyingchi prefecture before arriving at Lhasa, capital of Tibet. The total length will be 1,700 kilometers and the cost will be 250 billion yuan ($36.88 billion), the Xinhua News Agency reported.Zhao Jian, professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be another milestone project. Together with Qinghai-Tibet Railway, they will facilitate tourism and economic growth of Tibet.