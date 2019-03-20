Buddy refueling exercise shows aircraft carrier combat capability: experts

Two Chinese J-15 aircraft-based fighter jets conduct buddy refueling exercise in the air space above the Bohai Sea in 2019. Photo: China Central Television

China's aircraft carrier-based fighter jets can now have a larger combat radius and longer endurance and can also carry more weapons, thanks to aerial refueling, experts said after state media released a video of a buddy-to-buddy refueling exercise for the first time.Several J-15 fighter jets of the People's Liberation Army Navy recently conducted an aerial refueling exercise in the airspace above the Bohai Sea, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.The buddy pod used for buddy-to- buddy refueling was spotted on a picture of a J-15 some years ago, prompting military observers to think the aircraft-based fighter jet was capable of aerial refueling, but this is the first time a state media has released video of a real buddy-to-buddy refueling exercise.Most aerial tankers are variants of large transport aircraft or bombers, but in this case, both the feeding aircraft and receiving aircraft are of the same type of warplane, which is why it is called "buddy-to-buddy refueling," the report said.Normal tankers are too large for an aircraft carrier, but a small number of fighter jets can be reconfigured to carry more fuel and fewer weapons and act as smaller tankers, an anonymous military expert told the Global Times on Wednesday.This will allow other fighter jets to greatly expand combat radius, extend endurance and also opt to carry more weapons and less fuel when taking off from the carrier, the expert said, elaborating that a carrier-borne warplane might not be able to take off with maximum payload due to the short take-off range, and sometimes has to choose between carrying more fuel or weapons.Multiple J-15s joined the exercise in successive sessions, CCTV reported, noting it is challenging for the receiving aircraft to connect its refueling probe with the feeding aircraft's drogue due to the wake turbulence caused by the aircraft in the front.The anonymous expert said the CCTV report indicates China's increasing confidence in the combat capability of its aircraft carrier.Other experienced aircraft carrier-wielding countries also use the same refueling technique, but some analysts pointed out it might become obsolete in the near future.The US is developing the MQ-25 carrier-based drone designated for aerial refueling, which analysts say is more efficient than buddy-to-buddy refueling.

China also has extensive experience in developing drones, so people may see a drone playing similar role on China's future aircraft carriers, the expert predicted.