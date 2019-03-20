Learning Chinese

Chat attack
documentary
纪录片
(jìlùpiān)
A: What do you plan to do this weekend?
周末你打算干嘛呀？
(zhōumò nǐ dǎsuàn ɡànmá ya?)
B: Go see a movie. You want to come?
去看电影。你要一起吗？
(qù kàn diànyǐnɡ. nǐ yào yīqǐ ma?)
A: What are you watching?
看什么？
(kàn shénme?)
B: A documentary about China.
一个关于中国的纪录片。
(yīɡè ɡuānyú zhōnɡɡuó de jìlùpiān.)
A: Aren't most of the films at the theater commercial films?
电影院放映的一般不是商业片为主吗？
(diànyǐnɡyuàn fànɡyìnɡ de yībān búshì shānɡyèpiān wéizhǔ ma? )
B: This is showing at the Chinese Film Museum in the Haidian district. It starts Saturday at 4:30 in the afternoon.
这个在海淀区的中国电影资料馆放映,周六下午四点半。
(zhèɡè zài hǎidiànqū de zhōnɡɡuó diànyǐnɡ zīliàoɡuǎn fànɡyìnɡ, zhōuliù xiàwǔ sìdiǎnbàn.)
A: Okay. I'll go with you.
好,那我和你一起去吧。
(hǎo, nà wǒ hé nǐ yīqǐ qù ba.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT