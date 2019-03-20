Learning Chinese

Chat attack

documentary

纪录片

(jìlùpiān) 

A: What do you plan to do this weekend? 

周末你打算干嘛呀？

(zhōumò nǐ dǎsuàn ɡànmá ya?)

B: Go see a movie. You want to come?                 

去看电影。你要一起吗？

(qù kàn diànyǐnɡ. nǐ yào yīqǐ ma?) 

A: What are you watching?           

看什么？

(kàn shénme?)

B: A documentary about China.                 

一个关于中国的纪录片。

(yīɡè ɡuānyú zhōnɡɡuó de jìlùpiān.) 

A: Aren't most of the films at the theater commercial films?                

电影院放映的一般不是商业片为主吗？

(diànyǐnɡyuàn fànɡyìnɡ de yībān búshì shānɡyèpiān wéizhǔ ma? ) 

B: This is showing at the Chinese Film Museum in the Haidian district. It starts Saturday at 4:30 in the afternoon.      

这个在海淀区的中国电影资料馆放映,周六下午四点半。

(zhèɡè zài hǎidiànqū de zhōnɡɡuó diànyǐnɡ zīliàoɡuǎn fànɡyìnɡ, zhōuliù xiàwǔ sìdiǎnbàn.)

A: Okay. I'll go with you.                 

好,那我和你一起去吧。

(hǎo, nà wǒ hé nǐ yīqǐ qù ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

