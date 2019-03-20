Learning Chinese

Chat attackdocumentary纪录片(jìlùpiān)A: What do you plan to do this weekend?周末你打算干嘛呀？(zhōumò nǐ dǎsuàn ɡànmá ya?)B: Go see a movie. You want to come?去看电影。你要一起吗？(qù kàn diànyǐnɡ. nǐ yào yīqǐ ma?)A: What are you watching?看什么？(kàn shénme?)B: A documentary about China.一个关于中国的纪录片。(yīɡè ɡuānyú zhōnɡɡuó de jìlùpiān.)A: Aren't most of the films at the theater commercial films?电影院放映的一般不是商业片为主吗？(diànyǐnɡyuàn fànɡyìnɡ de yībān búshì shānɡyèpiān wéizhǔ ma? )B: This is showing at the Chinese Film Museum in the Haidian district. It starts Saturday at 4:30 in the afternoon.这个在海淀区的中国电影资料馆放映,周六下午四点半。(zhèɡè zài hǎidiànqū de zhōnɡɡuó diànyǐnɡ zīliàoɡuǎn fànɡyìnɡ, zhōuliù xiàwǔ sìdiǎnbàn.)A: Okay. I'll go with you.好,那我和你一起去吧。(hǎo, nà wǒ hé nǐ yīqǐ qù ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT