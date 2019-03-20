Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/20 21:23:42

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Subject of Attila

  4 Chocolate syrup brand

  9 Flag pin spot

 14 Game with Skip cards

 15 Martin's "Laugh-In" partner

 16 "Remember the ___!"

 17 *Big Bird's mammoth-like pal

 20 Beauty's love

 21 Cause of weird weather

 22 ___ land (dreamy state)

 23 *Calvin's tiger pal

 25 Sandwich with two spreads, briefly

 28 Boston summer hrs.

 29 "What ___ I tell you?"

 30 "Vice" star Christian

 31 Couric or Holmes

 33 Chewy candy

 35 *Christopher Robin's bear pal

 38 One may end with "or else!"

 39 Needing a scrubbing

 40 Achy

 41 Teeth expert's deg.

 42 Gymnast's landing pad

 45 Omega preceder

 46 *Elwood P. Dowd's rabbit pal

 50 Huge: Prefix

 51 ___-weenie

 53 Like Cheerios

 54 Any of the starred answers, some say

 58 Word before "bike" or "boat"

 59 Game for little sluggers

 60 Horatian poem

 61 Black cats, to some

 62 Test, as ore

 63 Hit in a bumper car

DOWN

  1 Take down a peg

  2 Inbox status

  3 Margarita specification

  4 Old Spice alternative

  5 (That punch hurt!)

  6 Personal ad abbr.

  7 One of Moses' spies

  8 16 oz.

  9 ___ lazuli

 10 Actor Rickman

 11 American Samoa's capital

 12 Ostrich relative

 13 ___ Angeles

 18 Code-breaking org.

 19 A, in Arles

 23 Bandleader's "Let's go!"

 24 "Garfield" pooch

 26 Humdrum

 27 "Jumbo" flier

 29 "SNL" alumnus Carvey

 30 Gull's floating perch

 31 ___-slapper (funny joke)

 32 Flight takeoff stat.

 33 Hardly hip

 34 Chooses

 35 "___ there?"

 36 Vex

 37 Stay out of sight

 38 Honey meas.

 42 Crater maker

 43 List of things to discuss

 44 Bicycle type for two

 46 Will figures

 47 Advice columnist Landers

 48 Cowboy's lasso

 49 "Rock" and "roll," for two

 50 "Boo'd Up" singer Ella

 52 Dr. Spengler of "Ghostbusters"

 53 Air France airport

 54 "I think," in an email

 55 Carol Brady, to the Bunch

 56 "___ queen!"

 57 Cape Canaveral's locale: Abbr.

Solution



 

 

