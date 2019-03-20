Puzzle

1 Subject of Attila4 Chocolate syrup brand9 Flag pin spot14 Game with Skip cards15 Martin's "Laugh-In" partner16 "Remember the ___!"17 *Big Bird's mammoth-like pal20 Beauty's love21 Cause of weird weather22 ___ land (dreamy state)23 *Calvin's tiger pal25 Sandwich with two spreads, briefly28 Boston summer hrs.29 "What ___ I tell you?"30 "Vice" star Christian31 Couric or Holmes33 Chewy candy35 *Christopher Robin's bear pal38 One may end with "or else!"39 Needing a scrubbing40 Achy41 Teeth expert's deg.42 Gymnast's landing pad45 Omega preceder46 *Elwood P. Dowd's rabbit pal50 Huge: Prefix51 ___-weenie53 Like Cheerios54 Any of the starred answers, some say58 Word before "bike" or "boat"59 Game for little sluggers60 Horatian poem61 Black cats, to some62 Test, as ore63 Hit in a bumper car1 Take down a peg2 Inbox status3 Margarita specification4 Old Spice alternative5 (That punch hurt!)6 Personal ad abbr.7 One of Moses' spies8 16 oz.9 ___ lazuli10 Actor Rickman11 American Samoa's capital12 Ostrich relative13 ___ Angeles18 Code-breaking org.19 A, in Arles23 Bandleader's "Let's go!"24 "Garfield" pooch26 Humdrum27 "Jumbo" flier29 "SNL" alumnus Carvey30 Gull's floating perch31 ___-slapper (funny joke)32 Flight takeoff stat.33 Hardly hip34 Chooses35 "___ there?"36 Vex37 Stay out of sight38 Honey meas.42 Crater maker43 List of things to discuss44 Bicycle type for two46 Will figures47 Advice columnist Landers48 Cowboy's lasso49 "Rock" and "roll," for two50 "Boo'd Up" singer Ella52 Dr. Spengler of "Ghostbusters"53 Air France airport54 "I think," in an email55 Carol Brady, to the Bunch56 "___ queen!"57 Cape Canaveral's locale: Abbr.

Solution