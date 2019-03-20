PuzzleACROSS
1 Subject of Attila
4 Chocolate syrup brand
9 Flag pin spot
14 Game with Skip cards
15 Martin's "Laugh-In" partner
16 "Remember the ___!"
17 *Big Bird's mammoth-like pal
20 Beauty's love
21 Cause of weird weather
22 ___ land (dreamy state)
23 *Calvin's tiger pal
25 Sandwich with two spreads, briefly
28 Boston summer hrs.
29 "What ___ I tell you?"
30 "Vice" star Christian
31 Couric or Holmes
33 Chewy candy
35 *Christopher Robin's bear pal
38 One may end with "or else!"
39 Needing a scrubbing
40 Achy
41 Teeth expert's deg.
42 Gymnast's landing pad
45 Omega preceder
46 *Elwood P. Dowd's rabbit pal
50 Huge: Prefix
51 ___-weenie
53 Like Cheerios
54 Any of the starred answers, some say
58 Word before "bike" or "boat"
59 Game for little sluggers
60 Horatian poem
61 Black cats, to some
62 Test, as ore
63 Hit in a bumper carDOWN
1 Take down a peg
2 Inbox status
3 Margarita specification
4 Old Spice alternative
5 (That punch hurt!)
6 Personal ad abbr.
7 One of Moses' spies
8 16 oz.
9 ___ lazuli
10 Actor Rickman
11 American Samoa's capital
12 Ostrich relative
13 ___ Angeles
18 Code-breaking org.
19 A, in Arles
23 Bandleader's "Let's go!"
24 "Garfield" pooch
26 Humdrum
27 "Jumbo" flier
29 "SNL" alumnus Carvey
30 Gull's floating perch
31 ___-slapper (funny joke)
32 Flight takeoff stat.
33 Hardly hip
34 Chooses
35 "___ there?"
36 Vex
37 Stay out of sight
38 Honey meas.
42 Crater maker
43 List of things to discuss
44 Bicycle type for two
46 Will figures
47 Advice columnist Landers
48 Cowboy's lasso
49 "Rock" and "roll," for two
50 "Boo'd Up" singer Ella
52 Dr. Spengler of "Ghostbusters"
53 Air France airport
54 "I think," in an email
55 Carol Brady, to the Bunch
56 "___ queen!"
57 Cape Canaveral's locale: Abbr.
Solution