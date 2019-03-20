Chinese stock regulators to be cautious in lifting foreign stake limits: analyst

An investor in a stock exchange in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday Photo: VCG

The Chinese government is inclined to "observe for some time" before it further opens the A-share stock market to overseas investors, a Shanghai-based financial expert said on Wednesday.In his view, it's been "quite a big reform" to change the A-share market from a totally closed one to the current one, which allows for up to 30 percent share ownership for overseas investors.The expert made the comments in response to an overseas industry body's urging that China should lift foreign ownership caps in listed companies.The Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, which represents global asset managers in Asia, has recently called on Chinese regulators to abolish the current foreign ownership ceilings in companies listed on the Chinese mainland, Reuters reported Wednesday.Under the regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), a single foreign investor can't hold more than 10 percent of a company listed on any mainland exchange. The maximum combined holdings of all foreign investors in a single mainland listed company can't exceed 30 percent."It's understandable that for overseas investors, unconditional investment is what they want the most, particularly as their interest in A shares is growing. But for Chinese regulators, they want to be cautious about the potential risks" of such a move, Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Wednesday."If the current foreign ownership ceilings are raised too much, it might trigger large overseas capital inflows into the mainland stock markets, which would likely cause price volatility. Also, such capital flows would increase the scale of cross-border capital flows, which would in turn intensify exchange rate fluctuations," Xi said. "So the government would be cautious about further lifting the foreign ownership ceilings."Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the CSRC, said in an interview on March 7 that China is not considering relaxing the foreign ownership restrictions at present, according to a report by yicai.com.The HKSE halted purchases of shares in Shenzhen-based laser product maker Han's Laser via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock link earlier this month after overseas foreign investors' holdings of the company's shares touched the 28 percent picket line.Xi, the professor, said that in the long run, the 30 percent investment cap would be eased in line with China's financial opening-up measures.