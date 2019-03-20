NZ calls for anti-racism fight

Second man charged with sharing video of shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday called for a global response to the dangers of social media as the Muslim community began burying their dead five days after the twin-mosques massacre.



Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist gunman, streamed his 17 minutes of carnage in which he is accused of killing 50 Muslim worshippers during their Friday prayers.



Facebook said the livestream from Christchurch was viewed fewer than 200 times but it had to remove a staggering 1.5 million videos as footage of the slaughter went viral.



Ardern said while her focus was on the people of New Zealand, there were issues world leaders needed "to confront collectively."



"We cannot, for instance, just simply deal with some of the issues we face with our social media to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis," she said.



"There is an argument there to be made for us to take a united front on a global issue.



"This is not just an issue for New Zealand, the fact that social media platforms have been used to spread violence [and] material that incites violence. All of us need to present a united front."



In the US, a congressional panel said it was asking top executives from US tech firms to explain the proliferation online of the "horrific" video.



The House Committee on Homeland Security called it "critically important" to filter such violent images.



Social media companies have long argued that they are not responsible for what is put on their platforms but Ardern has countered that they cannot simply be "all profit, no responsibility."



On Wednesday, a 44-year-old man has become the second person charged with sharing a gruesome livestream video of the deadly attack at a Christchurch mosque.



Philip Arps was arrested by New Zealand Police on Tuesday, four days after 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant went on a rampage at two mosques in the southern city.



The livestream video was shot by Tarrant, who is facing one initial charge of murder for the killings at Al Noor and Linwood mosques.



Arps was charged with two counts of distributing objectionable material under the Films Act, and was remanded in custody after appearing in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.



Arps, who is due back in court on April 15, has attracted controversy for owning a company with Nazi-themed branding. The firm's logo is a sunwheel, which was appropriated by the Nazis.



A teenager appeared in court earlier this week on the same charge.





