S.Korean authorities investigate K-Pop sex scandal under public pressure

Seungri (center) Photo: VCG

South Korea's authorities launched investigations into a series of shocking sex scandals, which was considered "a victory for public opinion," following the case involving former Big Bang member Seungri.A large number of Asian fans closely followed news about the sex scandals and called for a thorough investigation both into the Seungri's prostitution case and a late Korean actress' sexual abuse case.South Korea's military recruitment agency said Wednesday that it has decided to accept a request by Seungri from boy band Big Bang to delay his military draft, which was originally scheduled for March 25, amid a probe into sex-for-favors allegations against him, the Yonhap News Agency reported.Seungri, who is nicknamed South Korea's "Great Gatsby" for his lavish lifestyle, was charged with violating South Korea's anti-prostitution laws.The related topics have made rounds on Asian social media for three months and sparked heated online discussion, with many urging the public not to tolerate Seungri's misconduct and his fans' defense of him."Kick all such scum out of the entertainment industry," an angry Chinese fan of the Big Bang who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Wednesday, noting that she was disappointed to see the band being taken down by a series of scandals. She also said thanks to the persistent and brave South Korean press, the police finally launched the investigation.Actually, the scandal has rocked the music industry and hit entertainment stocks, which triggered Asian people to urge the retrial of the related sex abuse case of late Korean actress Jang Ja-Yeon in 2009.A total of 675,220 South Korean residents petitioned South Korean government to extend the investigation period of Jang's case, as of press time, as the original term limit of public prosecution was expiring.Jang committed suicide in 2009 at the age of 29, leaving behind notes revealing that she was forced by her agency to have sex with high-profile figures. However, the prosecution did not charge prominent figures whose names appeared in her notes, which prompted criticism from the public."Compared to the outrage on the simmering sex scandal, the chilling truth for the public is the authorities' lack of action," wrote a Korean netizen on Instagram.Stunned by the public pressure, the South Korean government extended the investigation period of Jang's case to May, which a Japanese netizen described on Instagram as "a victory for public opinion."