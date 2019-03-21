Students play a game to make eggs stand upright on end at a primary school in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2018, one day ahead of "Chunfen", which literally means Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox when the sun is exactly at the celestial latitude of zero degrees. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students display their painted eggs as a part of the game at a primary school in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2018, one day ahead of "Chunfen", which literally means Spring Equinox or Vernal Equinox when the sun is exactly at the celestial latitude of zero degrees. (Photo: Xinhua)

